1 hour ago

Ghana's Abdul Majeed Waris had been banished from FC Porto's first team as he did'nt feature in the plans of coach Sergio Conceicao.

The Ghanaian has opened up on exactly what went wrong at the Portuguese giants before making a January switch to Strasbourg.

The former Nantes striker scored twice and made an assist in the six games he played for Strasbourg before the coronavirus induced break and the subsequent abrupt end of the ligue 1.

The 28-year-old has a successful 2018/19 loan stint at Nantes, where he made 33 appearances and scored five goals prior to his return to Estádio do Dragão.

"After my season in Nantes - I had a very good season there then I went back to Porto and there were some issues that had nothing to do with me. I was hoping to fight for a position in Portugal and then because of the issues – I didn’t have a clear explanation about what I had done – they said I had to train with the B team without any clear explanation," Waris explained to Get Football News France.

"So I said 'Ok, I have a contract with them and I have to respect that' but I tried to approach people to get a clear explanation and they didn’t give me one. So I said 'Ok, no problem' and I started training with the team.

"But I had a lot of good options as well. I was supposed to sign with Alaves and there were a lot of issues around that as well and it didn’t happen.

"So I said 'Ok, in football these kinds of things happen sometimes'. So I kept working very hard and didn’t say anything. I’m someone who likes to let my hard work speak louder than my words so I kept working very hard.

"During my time with the B team, a lot of my friends and my coaches were saying you’re too good to be here, you have to move on.

"Sometimes things change, so I had to just keep working really hard until this January came and I’m here now and it’s in the past now."

He added, " I think it was an internal thing between them and my agent but I don’t know exactly what was happening – I’m not someone who wants to get involved with the agency work."

"With the agency work, there’s no honesty there and I didn’t want to be part of something like this.

"If I want to be around football I’d rather prefer to work with kids than be at the top even though there’s a lot of money involved – there’s no honesty and people are not straight with their decisions."