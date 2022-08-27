3 hours ago

There was a widespread power outage in most parts of the country on the dawn of Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Power went off around 4:00 am in most affected areas.

Reasons for the power outage are not yet clear, though this is not the first time the nation has experienced a total blackout.

In 2021, there was a similar development at a time when the country was experiencing power cuts.

The Ghana Grid Company subsequently indicated that a challenge in the power system led to a power outage.

The Minority in Parliament has over the years taken on the government over the erratic power supply in Ghana.

The caucus believes the power cuts reveal the deep-seated challenges in the energy sector that ought to be tackled.

Source: citifmonline