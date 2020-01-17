1 hour ago

Ghana has taken the lead in the implementation of the Continental free trade area (AfCFTA) with the introduction of initiatives that will enhance trading among the private sector.

To this end, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has called on business owners in the country to collaborate with government on many of the policies to ensure that Ghana gets the maximum benefit from the agreement.

He disclosed that, so far, Ghana is one of the first countries to have set up steering committees and other bodies to supervise the implementation process.

Mr Kyerematen was speaking at the AB and David Crystal Ball Africa in Accra on Thursday.

The call by the Trade Minister follows series of concerns raised by some members of the business community over Ghana's readiness to implement the most ambitious trade deal.

“With about six month to commence official trading under the agreement, Ghana has put in place several industrial policies and programs that will boost the country's competitiveness in the continent.”

Speaking at the AB and David Crystal Ball with the focus on the African Continental free trade agreement and business without borders, Alan Kyeremanteng said a lot is being done by government to achieve the full benefits.

“Government's high level committee on the national strategy for the implementation of the Continental free trade agreement has begun work to ensure that Ghana gets the full benefit of the free trade agreement. The move is aimed at developing the enabling environment for Ghanaian industries to trade under the agreement.”

Director at the Department of Trade and Industry for the African union, Hassan Hussein has promised that efforts are being made to ensure that financial challenges are addressed for African businesses.

The Crystal ball is an annual gathering of business executives and industrial sector players to project the business environment for the year.

