4 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo says he idolizes Chelsea great Didier Drogba and Arsenal hero Thiery Henry.

The attacker has been in very good from for his Championship team Bristol City as he has been scoring for fun.

Semenyo has now been involved in 14 goals this season as he has scored 6 goals and provided 8 assists and was named the Championship player for the month of January following his impressive output.

He says he has picked up a lot of tips from the Ivorian great and the Frenchman growing up as a young footballer.

“In terms of my link-up play I loved watching (Didier) Drogba,” he told Sky Sports.

“For running in behind Thierry Henry. They are the perfect examples of both. Drogba’s link-up play was unreal, and with Henry’s pace and power, he literally had everything. I try to model the two sides of my game around them.”

“In terms of who I’m a bit closer to in terms of my game I’d say Drogba. He could play into feet and run in behind and dribble too. It’s probably a little bit more like me.” – he added.

Reports are that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) have swiftly moved in to secure the player to switch his nationality.

The 22 year old striker was born in London but is yet to play for England at any level.

Semenyo has reportedly agreed to switch allegiance to Ghana with reports indicating that it may be done in time for the crunch game against Nigeria.