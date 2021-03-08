22 minutes ago

Ghana target Brian Brobbey has been named for the first time in a provisional squad for the Holland U-21 side.

The group stage for the U-21 Euros takes place this month with Netherlands facing Romania, Germany and Hungary between the 24th and 30th of March. The knockout stage is then in May/June.

Erwin van de Looi has named a 36-man provisional squad which will have to be whittled down to 23 later this month. In consultation with Frank de Boer a number of main internationals are involved including Teun Koopmeiners and Justin Kluivert.

The 19 year old striker has been in very good form for Dutch giants Ajax as he has scored 2 goals while providing an assists in 7 games whiles also scoring some goals in the Europa League as well.

Brobbey is still eligible to play for Ghana even if he plays for the Dutch U-21 national team.