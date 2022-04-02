2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) will go in hard for English-born Ghanaian duo of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to turn his back on England and switch International allegiance to Ghana the country of his parents.

This became more prominent after the Black Stars of Ghana secured their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria,

The 21 year old Chelsea winger has grown delusional with playing for the country of his birth England despite making three senior appearances for them.

He recently snubbed a call up by Lee Carsley's Under-21 side to focus on recapturing his form at club level.

He would have to wait until November 2022 to represent Ghana — three years after his last appearance for England — but given that would enable him to play in the World Cup in Qatar, it remains an attractive option.

In the summer, the winger was in Ghana where he held meetings with President Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed Chelsea jersey, while also meeting the Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha and the GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

His father also met Chris Hughton, Ghana's technical advisor who is expected to be named the new Black Stars coach for the World Cup in Qatar in the coming days.

Tariq Lamptey meanwhile has yet to make a senior international appearance, though he has played twice for England U21s.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.