3 hours ago

Dutch-born defender with Ghanaian parents Jeremie Frimpong has been handed a maiden call up to the Netherlands senior national team.

The 21 year old defender born in Amsterdam has played for the junior sides of the Netherlands national team and has now been handed a senior team call up.

He has continued his impressive form for his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after his debut season was curtailed by a long term injury.

Frimpong has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs following his sublime displays for Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga this campaign.

He has been handed his first ever Netherlands call up ahead of the international fixtures that will come up later in March .

The pacy full back is among three Holland players that have been handed call ups by the national team this month.

His call up is a big blow to Ghana who have courted the youngster during his days at Celtic but has always maintained that he feels Dutch despite his parents being Ghanaians.