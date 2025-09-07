5 hours ago

Ghana is positioning the shea industry as a central pillar of its 24-Hour Economy policy, with an ambitious plan to transform the sector into a $640 million export powerhouse. This vision was outlined by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director for Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness at the Office of the President, during the official opening of the World Shea Expo 2025 at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Dr. Otokunor highlighted the industry’s potential to drive industrialisation, create jobs, and contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic recovery. He stressed that the shea sector, which sustains more than a million women and youth across the country, must be treated as a strategic national priority.

“This year’s Expo is guided by a deeply relevant theme: ‘Empowering Women and Youth-Led SMEs in the Shea Value Chain: The Role of Government and Financial Institutions.’ Women and youth are not bystanders in this industry – they are its backbone,” he told participants.

Currently, Ghana produces between 130,000 and 150,000 metric tonnes (MT) of shea nuts annually, generating about $118 million. However, Dr. Otokunor explained that with targeted investment in mechanised harvesting, modern processing plants, cold storage systems, and all-season logistics, annual production could rise to 400,000MT, unlocking an estimated $640 million in value.

A major step in this transformation is the revival of the Buipe Shea Processing Factory. Originally established in 2012 under former President John Dramani Mahama, the factory had been dormant for years. Dr. Otokunor announced that it has now been refurbished and is ready to be powered later this week. The plant has a processing capacity of 60,000MT annually, with the potential to triple output to 180,000MT under a full 24-hour operational model. The factory is projected to create between 300 and 1,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs across five regions.

He emphasised that the Expo should not be seen as a mere exhibition but as a platform to unlock opportunities and tackle systemic barriers such as limited access to finance, poor infrastructure, and lack of enforceable quality standards. To support women collectors and cooperatives, government in partnership with GEPA, EXIM Bank, and the Office of the President, distributed 20,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs). The items were presented on behalf of President Mahama by Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.

As part of broader reforms, Ghana will soon introduce national enforceable standards for shea kernels and butter. Developed with the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), the Ghana Standards Authority, and GEPA, these standards aim to position Ghanaian shea products competitively in high-value markets in Europe, North America, and Asia.

During the Expo, dignitaries also toured Nuts 4 Growth Ltd, a modern woman-led shea processing facility located in Tamale South. With a capacity of 300MT per day and an annual output of 90,000MT, the facility was hailed by Dr. Otokunor as “another shea success story” and a model of what private sector innovation and investment can achieve in the industry. He encouraged development partners, financial institutions, and local investors to scale up support for such enterprises.

The three-day Expo is expected to attract more than 8,000 participants, including international buyers, exporters, policymakers, and development agencies. Organisers project that the event could generate over $10 million in export opportunities, forge at least 150 business partnerships, and provide a growth platform for more than 200 SMEs and youth-led enterprises.

Dr. Otokunor reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to making the shea sector a driver of inclusive growth, rural development, and industrialisation. “The World Shea Expo 2025 is not just a celebration – it is a platform for transformation. It reflects a government serious about industrialisation, rural development, and climate-smart agriculture,” he declared.

By aligning the shea industry with Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy policy, government hopes to unlock the sector’s full potential and firmly establish it as a globally competitive export industry, while empowering the women and youth who form the backbone of the value chain.