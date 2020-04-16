57 minutes ago

Ghana has so far tested 50,719 samples for coronavirus (COVID-19). This is part of government's enhanced measures aimed at fighting the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah gave the update at a media briefing in Accra today [Thursday, April 16, 2020.]

He said government has adopted three types of testing mechanism, namely normal survelance testing, mandatory quarantine

He said at the Accra Airport, 2011 tests were run out of which 105 tested positive.

For the Tamele Airport, 11 people were tested with 10 testing positive. He explained that with the normal survelainance testing, 13,838 people were tested with 268 testing positive.

For those tested under the enhanced contact tracing and testing, 34,859 and that 258 out of the number tested positive.