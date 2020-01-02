1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will enjoy the luxury of been seeded for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers when the draw is held on 21 January 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana will earn that right as a result of being among the top most seeded teams on the African continent.

Coach Kwasi Appiah's side are sixth on the continental rankings while 46th on the global standings on the Fifa World rankings.

Ghana will be in Pot one alongside the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo.

All the top seeded teams have featured at the FIFA World Cup except Mali who are yet to make an appearance.

The top 26 ranked teams on the continent will be joined by the 14 winners from the first round for the second qualifying round and these teams will be drawn into ten groups of four teams.

The matches will kick off from the weekend of March 23–31, 2020 and end on the weekend of October 4–12, 2021.

Ghana has played three times at the mundial with the first one coming in 2006 then 2010 before the final one in Brazil 2014.