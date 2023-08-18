2 hours ago

Ghana is one of the 25 countries set to benefit from the £210 million funding by the United Kingdom Government to tackle deadly antimicrobial resistance (AMR) over the next three years.

The UK Government will work collaboratively with countries across Asia and Africa to tackle antimicrobial resistance and reduce the threat posed to the UK and globally.

The funding is the largest ever investment in global AMR surveillance by any country.

This was in a statement issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK High Commission in Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the UK’s Health Secretary of State, Steve Barclay, travels to India for his first G20 Health Ministers’ meeting.

The funding from the British Government’s aid budget will support the Fleming Fund’s activities to tackle AMR in countries across Asia and Africa, helping to reduce the threat it poses to countries.

It will bolster the surveillance capacity in up to 25 countries where the threat and burden of AMR is highest – including Indonesia, Ghana, Kenya, and Papua New Guinea – with more than 250 laboratories set to be upgraded and provided with state-of-the-art equipment.

The investment would cover new genome sequencing technology to help track bacterial transmission between humans, animals and the environment, the statement said.

“It will also strengthen the international health workforce by supporting 20,000 training sessions for laboratory staff, pharmacists and hospital staff, and over 200 Fleming Fund scholarships to boost expertise in microbiology, AMR policy and One Health – which recognises the connection between humans, animals and the environment.”

The UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, was quoted as saying: “Antimicrobial resistance is a silent killer, which poses a significant threat to people’s health around the world and here in the UK, and will be an important topic here at the G20 in India.”

“It’s vital it is stopped in its tracks and this record funding will allow countries most at risk to tackle it and prevent it from taking more lives across the world, ultimately making us safer at home.”

“It also builds on work the Government is doing to incentivise drug companies to develop new antibiotics – a model which some G20 countries are looking to implement.”

Around 1.27 million people around the world die each year due to antimicrobial resistance – where bacteria have evolved so much that antibiotics and other current treatments are no longer effective against infections – with one in five of those deaths in children under five.

In 2019, AMR was found to have caused between 7,000 and 35,000 deaths in the UK alone.

The UK’s Special Envoy on AMR, Dame Sally Davies, said: “I am proud and delighted that the UK’s Fleming Fund will continue to create real impact to tackle AMR and build pandemic preparedness on the ground across the world, using data to drive action and catalyse investment.”

“This world-leading investment in AMR laboratories, workforce and systems is a vital contribution to realise our vision of a world free of drug-resistant infection.”

The investment will deliver the second phase of the UK-India Fleming Fund partnership alongside India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Worth up to £3 million, it will accelerate collaboration on AMR surveillance across health sectors and help both countries to deliver on their 2030 roadmap.

As part of his visit to India, the Secretary of State will go to India’s National Centre for Disease Control, where India’s Government and the Fleming Fund are joining forces to combat antimicrobial resistance.

He will also attend a showcase of innovative health technology with representatives from UK and Indian artificial intelligence and digital health firms to unleash further the tech partnership, which is already transforming healthcare in both countries.

Source: GNA