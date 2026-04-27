Ghana to host 2027 U-20 AFCON – GFA President

Golden Africa Cup of Nations trophy on a dark table with CAF U-20 branding in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 27, 2026

Ghana has been confirmed as the host nation for the 2027 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, marking a return to a tournament that holds special significance in the country’s football history.

The West African nation last staged the competition in 1999, when they went on to lift the trophy on home soil. On that occasion, Ghana secured a narrow victory over Nigeria, thanks to a solitary goal from Laryea Kingston.

The announcement was made by Kurt Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association, via his official Facebook page.

Hosting rights for the 2027 edition of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations are expected to bring renewed excitement among Ghanaian football supporters, as the country looks to replicate its past success.

Ghana has long been recognised as a powerhouse in youth football across the continent, producing generations of talented players who have gone on to excel at senior level.

With nearly three decades since their last hosting, anticipation is already building over what the tournament could deliver, both in terms of organisation and on-pitch performance as Ghana prepares to welcome Africa’s brightest young talents once again.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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