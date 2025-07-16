3 hours ago

The government has unveiled plans to introduce solar-powered electric vehicles (EVs) for ministers and heads of public agencies.

This initiative is part of the country's broader Green Transition Strategy, aimed at cutting carbon emissions, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and building climate resilience across the nation.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, confirmed that the first batch of electric vehicles is already in the procurement process for government use.

“As part of government efforts, we are importing the first EV vehicles for government agencies. Very soon, you will see ministers driving EVs. We will roll it out to other departments, and heads of agencies will be driving EVs powered by solar power.”

Mr. Jinapor stated that the transition to electric vehicles isn't just about modernising government transport; it's also about setting an example for the nation and driving a nationwide shift toward cleaner technologies.

“We will, in collaboration with the private sector, extend this to commercial drivers and other users so that EVs become a norm as far as the nation is concerned,” he added.

This initiative aligns with Ghana's commitment to global climate action goals and the promotion of renewable energy in various sectors of the economy. It also supports ongoing efforts to develop essential green infrastructure, including electric vehicle charging stations and solar energy solutions.

The government believes this transition will not only help reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also significantly lower transportation costs in the long run, positioning Ghana as a regional leader in sustainable transportation.