2 hours ago

President John Mahama has announced that Ghana will take on full membership in the Partnership for Information and Democracy, underscoring the nation’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and open governance.

He made the declaration at the closing ceremony of the High-Level International Conference on Information Integrity and Independent Media in Paris on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

“I am pleased to announce that Ghana has formally decided to assume full membership in the Partnership for Information and Democracy. This decision has been officially communicated through the appropriate diplomatic channels, affirming Ghana’s unwavering commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and open governance."

“Our landmark decision sends a clear message to the international community — that Ghana remains steadfast in advancing the frontiers of freedom, upholding the rule of law, and serving as a model nation in promoting democracy and good governance,” President Mahama said.

President Mahama also revealed that Ghana will be the first African country to contribute financially to the International Fund for Public Interest Media, which supports independent journalism and reliable information. He described these as “indispensable public goods.”

“The time has come for all of us to translate our shared ideals into tangible action — to demonstrate genuine commitment to supporting public interest media and safeguarding the integrity of information. Together, we must win — and we will win — the global war against misinformation and disinformation," he said.