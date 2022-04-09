1 hour ago

Ghana will begin qualifiers for the TotalEnergies Championship for Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifiers in July this year.

The Black Stars B will know their opponents for the groups when the draw for the qualifiers is held on 28th April, 2022 by the Confederation of Africa Football(CAF).

Ghana did not play in the last edition held in Cameroon in 2020 and have not qualified for the tournament since last playing in South Africa in 2014.

The tournament which is played by players in the local league or nationals who play on the African continent was first introduced in 2009 in Ivory Coast where Ghana reached the finals but lost.

Over 40 countries from six different regional zones on the continent will be battling for one of the 16 places up for grabs for the tournament proper.

The qualifiers will kick-off in July 2022 with Great Olympics coach Annor Walker tasked with securing qualification.

Algeria will host the next edition of the CHAN tournament from January 8-31 next year.