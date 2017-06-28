2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has signed a contract with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) for an International friendly against 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup champions Mexico in the United States as part of the 20th anniversary of the MexTour.

This fixture comes off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at a venue yet to be announced.

This International friendly forms part of Ghana’s preparations for important competitions such as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in January next year.

Ghana will later play the US National team at GEODIS Park in Nashville on October 17 before wrapping their tour of the United States.

History of Mexico vs. Ghana



Total matches: 3



Record: 3 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws



Total goals scored: Mexico 4, Ghana 1



Last match: June 28, 2017

Media accreditations for the match are not yet available. An alert will be sent to media when the process opens.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region’s most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Copa Angelina and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

