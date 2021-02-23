1 hour ago

Ghana will receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The expected vaccine will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:00 am.

This was announced by the Ministry of Information in a press statement issued on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

“The Government of Ghana will on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra,” the statement stated.

The statement added that it will be received by a delegation led by the Minister of Health-designate, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

“The Minister for Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (MP) will lead a government delegation to receive the vaccine at 7:00 am.”

The statement further added that a brief ceremony will be televised on Ghana Television (GTV) and also on the Ministry of Information’s Facebook page.

Ghana has approved the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for use in Ghana.

Distribution of vaccine

The distribution of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will primarily focus on a “segmented population”.

This segmented population, according to Dr. Amponsah-Achiano, includes persons with underlying conditions and health workers.

He explained that these persons need to be vaccinated first because they are at a higher risk of either contracting the virus or succumbing to it.

“The distribution plan is well laid out. We are looking at different groups. Those who are at most risk – frontline health workers and people with underlying conditions. We have also done some segmentation. We are hopeful that we will get more in addition so eventually, we will go nationwide but for now, only a segmented population will get access.”

