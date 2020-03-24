3 hours ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority has ordered the closure of all beaches to the public until further notice.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the order was in line with Government's directives suspending all public gatherings.

It said the GTA with the support of National Security and the Ghana Police Service, would begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, March 24, to ensure compliance with the closure order.

It urged the public and tourist business operators to be mindful of the precautionary measures announced by the President to fight the CO VID-19 pandemic.

Source: peacefmonline