One of Ghana’s biggest and renowned event centre, Fantasy Dome was on Saturday demolished by some unknown men.

However, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Leslie Quaynor is alleging the Ghana Trade Fair Company embarked on the exercise.

In an interview, disappointed Mr Quaynor stated the demolition occurred despite an ongoing court case regarding the relocation of the Fantasy Dome. Fantasy Dome CEO, Leslie Quaynor.

According to him, he secured a court injunction in January to buy time to relocate before such an exercise but unfortunately, Trade Fair he claimed did not respond.

Mr Quaynor disclosed he received a distress call on Saturday morning about the presence of men alleged to be national security operatives on the site.

He rushed there as quickly as he could but the demolition had started before his arrival.

Counting his loss, he stated “This is the Fantasy Dome of almost 8,000 square meters of event space. They pulled down all the structures, all my production, about 84 bathrooms, and production equipment. I witnessed four bulldozers demolishing the entire building.”

Distraught Mr Quaynor has therefore appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene and bring those responsible for the demolition to book.

He has also announced plans to seek legal recourse due to the significant damage caused, despite a court injunction.

He also expressed concern that such actions could deter foreigners from investing in the country.