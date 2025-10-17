1 hour ago

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, has called for closer collaboration between Ghana and Turkey to accelerate trade and investment flows, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to achieving the USD 1 billion trade target well before the 2027 deadline.

Mr. Ahi made the call while attending the Turkey–Africa Business and Economic Forum, held from October 16–17, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The annual forum brings together government officials, business leaders, and investors from across Africa and Turkey to explore new frontiers in trade cooperation, industrial development, and sustainable investment.

On the sidelines of the event, Mr. Ahi held bilateral discussions with Turkey’s Deputy Minister for Trade, Hon. Mustafa Tuzcu, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic and industrial relations.

Talks focused on developing strategic frameworks to enhance trade volumes, deepen private sector collaboration, and promote mutually beneficial industrial growth between the two countries.

“Ghana and Turkey share a strong foundation for trade and investment cooperation. With renewed commitment, we can achieve and even surpass the USD 1 billion trade target ahead of schedule,” Mr. Ahi stated.

He underscored the need for strategic partnerships in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and renewable energy, adding that such collaborations would drive economic diversification and job creation in both nations.

The engagement highlighted the shared vision of Ghana and Turkey to foster inclusive, forward-looking trade relations that stimulate industrial transformation and long-term economic resilience.