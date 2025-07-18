37 minutes ago

Trade between Ghana and Turkey reached approximately USD 888 million in 2023, with Ghana exporting over USD 614 million—primarily in gold—and importing around USD 274 million worth of Turkish goods, including pasta, flour, and industrial products.

Both countries have set an ambitious target to increase bilateral trade to USD 1 billion by 2027, and strategic platforms like the WCI Forum are helping to accelerate this momentum.

The 13th edition of the WCI Forum is scheduled for August 12–13, 2025, at the WOW Convention Center in Istanbul, and is expected to draw over 500 Turkish manufacturers and more than 2,000 African business leaders and government officials.

Positioned as a business-to-business (B2B) hub, the forum aims to deepen trade and investment ties between Turkey and Africa, creating new avenues for partnerships across key sectors including construction, textiles, agriculture, energy, furniture, and industrial equipment.

The upcoming event follows the success of an earlier edition held in Accra, Ghana, which fostered partnerships in agribusiness, construction, and renewable energy.

Participants at the Istanbul forum can expect:



Targeted B2B matchmaking sessions



Sector-specific networking events



Product exhibitions from leading Turkish brands



A gala dinner, Bosphorus boat cruise with lunch, a guided tour of the Grand Bazaar, and a visit to Turkey’s largest shopping mall

Organisers have also ensured high-quality accommodation and hospitality to facilitate meaningful business engagement in a comfortable setting.

With annual exports exceeding USD 225 billion and a population of over 85 million, Turkey is leveraging its robust industrial sector—particularly its dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—to offer affordable, high-quality products to African markets.

The WCI Forum has become a cornerstone in Turkey’s Africa trade strategy, providing a consistent platform for African exporters, policymakers, and trade agencies to forge partnerships with Turkish suppliers and manufacturers.

Organisers are encouraging export-ready businesses, trade promotion agencies, and government actors to register early, as slots for high-level B2B meetings are limited.

With expectations high, the WCI Forum Istanbul 2025 is poised to unlock new business opportunities and reinforce its role as a catalyst in Africa–Turkey economic cooperation.