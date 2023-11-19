3 hours ago

Ghana's U-20 women's team, the Black Princesses, secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Eswatini, progressing to the final round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with an aggregate score of 8-1.

The Black Princesses had previously won the first leg 6-1.

In the second leg match, Beline Nyarko continued her impressive form, contributing a goal and an assist. She opened the scoring with a dinked finish in the 6th minute after connecting to Wasiima Mohammed’s cross.

Six minutes later, she turned provider, setting up Sarah Nyarko for the second goal.

Despite several attempts on goal, the Black Princesses couldn't extend their lead in the first half.

The team had additional opportunities in the second half, with Yussif Basigi introducing Rose Boakyewaa and Yazdadatu to strengthen the attack. However, the scoreline remained 2-0.

Ghana will now face Senegal in the final round of qualifiers in January 2024, with the winner earning a spot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.