Ghana, U.S. to Hold High-Level Talks on Outstanding Extradition Requests — Kwakye Ofosu

Two men shown side by side: left is an older man with glasses wearing white clothing, right is a younger man in a black shirt with chains looking to the side.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 9, 2026

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced that Ghana’s Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine, is expected to engage officials of the United States Department of Justice in high-level bilateral discussions aimed at resolving outstanding extradition requests between both countries.

The planned engagement comes amid growing diplomatic and legal cooperation between Ghana and the United States, particularly following the extradition of former MASLOC Chief Executive, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, who was recently returned to Ghana after years of legal proceedings.

Attionu was extradited on Tuesday, June 9, and is currently in custody after officials from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Prisons Service took her into custody upon arrival to begin the process of serving her 10-year sentence.

According to Kwakye Ofosu, the upcoming talks will focus on strengthening cooperation on extradition matters and addressing all pending requests between the two countries.

Among the cases expected to feature in the discussions is Ghana’s request for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who is currently under investigation by state authorities.

Government sources say Ghana will continue to pursue all lawful diplomatic and legal channels to secure his return if extradition becomes necessary.

The discussions are also expected to consider requests from the United States involving individuals wanted in connection with various criminal investigations, including a suspect identified as Abu Trica.

The engagement is expected to further deepen judicial cooperation between both countries while addressing long-standing extradition matters on both sides.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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