Ghana U17 coach Ogum backs ‘talented’ Black Starlets to shine on AFCON return

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says Ghana U17 national team have a strong chance of making an impact when they return to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after nearly a decade away.

Ghana have been drawn in a challenging Group D alongside Senegal, Algeria and South Africa, raising expectations of a difficult path in the tournament.

Despite the tough opposition, Ogum remains optimistic about his squad’s chances.

“Our chances are very high. We believe we have a good team,” he said on the GFA Podcast. “It’s just unfortunate that we haven’t been there for the last nine years, that’s why people think these teams are ahead of us.”

The Black Starlets last featured prominently on the continental stage several years ago, and their absence has led to concerns about Ghana’s competitiveness at youth level in Africa.

However, Ogum insists the current squad has the quality to compete.

“When it comes to talent, we have assembled the best for now. We need to trust in the process,” he added. “We have data on all these teams and we are studying them, but for now we are focusing on ourselves.”

As part of preparations for the tournament, Ghana will face Ivory Coast in a two-match international friendly series. The games are expected to give the technical team valuable insight into the squad’s readiness.

The upcoming AFCON campaign represents more than just a return for Ghana. It is seen as an opportunity to restore belief in one of Africa’s traditionally strong youth football nations and re-establish the Black Starlets as serious contenders on the continental stage.