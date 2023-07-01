3 hours ago

Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed deep disappointment after his team failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The Black Meteors were eliminated from the tournament after settling for a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final Group A match held on Friday night at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Tanko described the team's elimination as a significant disappointment.

"It's a big disappointment to be out of the tournament," said Tanko during the post-match press conference.

"We started well but conceded the goal due to a lack of concentration," explained Tanko.

"We apologize to everyone back in Ghana. We are also disappointed in ourselves," he added.

He expressed his pain over the draw, particularly after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. Tanko attributed the conceded goal to a lack of concentration.

Tanko acknowledged that such outcomes are part of the nature of football, despite the team's preparation and hard work.

He extended an apology to everyone back in Ghana and expressed their own disappointment in themselves.

The Ghana U23 team concluded their tournament campaign with four points, securing a 3-2 win against Congo, suffering a 5-1 defeat to Morocco, and ultimately drawing 1-1 against Guinea.

Although they were unable to progress to the semi-finals, Tanko and the team will reflect on the experience and use it as an opportunity for growth and improvement.