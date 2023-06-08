2 hours ago

The Ghana U23 team has ramped up its training sessions this week as part of its preparations for the upcoming U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In a pre-tournament friendly match on Thursday morning, the team secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Uncle T FC.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (FA), the Black Meteors will travel to Egypt next week to undergo a pre-tournament training camp in Cairo where they will engage in some friendly matches.

During their stay in Egypt, the team will participate in several friendly matches to fine-tune their tactics and strategies before heading to Morocco for the commencement of the U23 AFCON.

"The Black Meteors will depart from Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023, for Cairo, where they will camp for two weeks and engage in a series of friendly matches before the competition," stated the Ghana FA communique.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Tanko, the head coach of the Black Meteors, has announced a 29-man provisional squad for the U23 AFCON. The squad includes four players from the Black Stars, namely Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer.