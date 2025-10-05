13 hours ago

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based CG Technical Services FZ-LLC to launch the Ghana Youth Technical Training Initiative, a flagship programme aimed at equipping thousands of young Ghanaians with internationally recognized vocational skills.

The agreement, signed by Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, and Solomon Daniel Amarh Laryea, representing CG Technical Services CEO Charles Reynolds, seeks to train and certify over 3,800 youth each year in key technical and service-oriented disciplines.

The training will cover areas such as electrical installation, plumbing, refrigeration and air conditioning, masonry, fire and safety (NEBOSH-certified), and hospitality management.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Pelpuo described the partnership as a strategic intervention to tackle Ghana’s youth unemployment challenge through innovation and collaboration.

“This partnership reflects government’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment through creative public-private solutions. It will not only prepare our young people for opportunities in Ghana’s 24-hour economy but also connect them to global labour markets,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Laryea, speaking for CG Technical Services, highlighted the initiative’s potential to transform Ghana’s workforce and boost its global competitiveness.

“This MoU creates pathways to global employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth. By equipping Ghanaian youth with internationally recognized skills, we are positioning them to succeed both locally and internationally,” he noted.

The four-year programme will operate through a public-private partnership (PPP) model and integrate the Boafo ATS recruitment platform to directly connect trained graduates with employers in Ghana, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the United Kingdom, and other international markets.

Officials say the initiative marks a major milestone in aligning Ghana’s youthful workforce with both domestic and global demand for skilled labour, while advancing the government’s agenda for job creation and human capital development.