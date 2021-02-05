1 hour ago

Ghana and the UK have successfully completed negotiations on the new interim Trade Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

The new agreement will take effect immediately both countries finalize on their internal procedures to accommodate the concessions.

As part of the new agreement, Ghana will get duty-free and quota-free access to the UK market while UK exporters to the Ghanaian market get preferential tariff reductions.

“Ghana and the UK are pleased to announce that they have finalized negotiations on a new Interim Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement. This Agreement will provide for duty-free and quota-free access for Ghana to the UK market and preferential tariff reductions for UK exporters to the Ghanaian market,” a joint statement from the two countries said.

They indicated that this new agreement confirms their interest in strengthening the long-standing trade and economic relationship that has existed between them.

