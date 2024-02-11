7 hours ago

The Futsal national team of Ghana defied all odds to make the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations over Cote D'Ivoire following a 6-2 win on Friday.

The team went into the game looking to overturn a 4-0 shoreline from the 1st leg in Cape Coast. Coach Philip Boakye made a tactical variation in the 2nd leg and got rewarded in the process.

Ghana scored six goals in Abidjan to pick the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations slot at the expense of Cote D'Ivoire.

We won the 2nd leg 6-2 Friday to qualify with the away goal rule having lost 4-0 at the University of Cape Coast Hall last week.

Ghana will make an appearance at the next edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco. The Futsal team will be making her first appearance in the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations since 1996 when we lost to Egypt in the final.

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations is slated for Rabat from April 8-17,2024. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.