4 hours ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Leader of Ghana’s Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, has expressed deep concern over the escalating presence of terrorism in coastal West African countries, originating from the Sahel region.

Presenting a comprehensive Country Report to the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, Mr. Afenyo-Markin shed light on the pressing and urgent concerns arising from the deteriorating security conditions in neighboring nations.

Consequently, Ghana is intensifying its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

“The continuous spread of terrorism from the Sahel region to coastal West African states remains a significant concern for Ghana,” emphasized Mr. Afenyo-Markin. “More alarming is the deteriorating security situation in countries neighboring Ghana, underscoring the imperative to enhance our counter-terrorism and counter-extremism measures.”

The details presented in Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s report echo troubling observations made by the Institute for Security Studies in 2022. In a report titled “West African Coastal Terror Attacks: Just the Tip of the Iceberg,” author Sampson Kwarkye states, “Violent extremism is rapidly escalating in West Africa’s coastal states. While terrifying for citizens, the attacks we witness represent only the visible portion of a much larger insurgency iceberg. Lurking beneath the surface is a covert network that sustains terrorism in the region. Emerging evidence suggests that jihadists’ activities within coastal states enable them to finance, recruit, and operate the logistics they require to thrive.”

During his address in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Afenyo-Markin emphasized the Government of Ghana’s acknowledgment of the gravity of the situation and its proactive implementation of a range of “kinetic and non-kinetic” approaches to address the complex factors contributing to this threat.

Evidence of Terror in West Africa

Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s remarks come in the aftermath of a tragic incident over a month ago, where “armed terrorist groups” allegedly claimed the lives of forty-four civilians in two villages located in northeastern Burkina Faso, near the Niger border. The attack drew strong condemnation, with a local official describing it as a “despicable and barbaric act” specifically targeting the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi. According to Rodolphe Sorgho, the lieutenant governor of the Sahel region, the provisional toll stood at “44 civilians killed and numerous others wounded.”

Over a year earlier, the government of neighboring Togo announced a tragic incident where eight soldiers lost their lives and 13 were wounded in an attack. This attack marked a grim milestone, being regarded by analysts and reports as the first deadly raid on Togolese territory by Islamist militants, who have already claimed countless lives in neighboring countries.

In early 2022, neighboring Benin witnessed one of its most devastating attacks on February 8 and 10 when patrols in the renowned W National Park fell victim to improvised explosive devices.

Regrettably, the government confirmed the loss of one soldier and eight park officers, including their French instructor, while 12 others sustained injuries. These incidents followed a series of assaults in northern Benin between late November 2021 and January 2022, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Efforts to Tame the Raging Threat

In Ghana’s Country Report to the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who holds a Master’s degree in International Politics and Security Studies from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, emphasized the urgent nature of the situation and underscores Ghana’s proactive approach to addressing terrorism. He emphasized the Government of Ghana’s recognition of the necessity for comprehensive strategies that go beyond conventional security measures to effectively tackle this threat.

During his address to the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. Afenyo-Markin highlighted that as part of Ghana’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the Ministry of National Security has escalated counter-terrorism operations along the country’s borders, guided by the National Framework for Preventing and Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism. This proactive approach aims to protect Ghanaian citizens and prevent the infiltration of extremist ideologies.

However, Mr. Afenyo-Markin also stressed the government’s recognition of the need to address the underlying factors that terrorists often exploit, such as economic hardship, injustice, and tribal conflicts. These factors make individuals vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment.

To mitigate these risks, Ghana is implementing a “soft options” approach that prioritizes socio-economic development and the creation of employment opportunities, particularly in vulnerable areas at a higher risk of terrorist targeting. By improving living conditions and offering prospects for the youth, the government aims to enhance resilience and create an environment less susceptible to extremist influence.

The Role of the War in Ukraine

Mr. Afenyo-Markin shared concerning findings from a study conducted by the Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism (AOCE) in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, which highlights the recruitment of African youth into terrorist organizations. The study reveals that the combined impact of COVID-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and food crises has provided fertile ground for extremist groups to exploit adverse living conditions and heightened food insecurity.

Emphasizing the challenges faced by countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, and the Central African Republic, Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated that Ghana continues to take proactive measures to counteract the allure of terrorism by focusing on improving the living conditions of its citizens, particularly in vulnerable communities.

As Ghana solidifies its commitment to counterterrorism, the government, he said, remains resolute in protecting its citizens and securing the nation. By intensifying counterterrorism operations and adopting a comprehensive approach that addresses both security and socio-economic factors, Ghana, Mr Afenyo-Markin said, aims to foster a resilient society that is less susceptible to the threats posed by terrorist organizations.

The speech delivered by Mr. Afenyo-Markin in Abuja clearly illustrates Ghana’s dedication to fostering stability, peace, and prosperity for its people while also contributing to the collective security of West Africa through collaborative efforts within the ECOWAS region and beyond.

Source: citifmonline