3 hours ago

World Cup winner and former France striker, David Trezeguet believes that the Black Stars of Ghana reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and possibly meet his native France.

The former Juventus striker won the World Cup with France in 1998 when they defeated Brazil 3-0 in the finals when they hosted it.

He says that it is very possible for Ghana to qualify from group H which has the likes of Portugal, Korea and Uruguay and make it all the way to the finals due to the quality players available to Ghana.

Trezeguet was in Ghana on Saturday as a World Cup ambassador for the trophy tour ans was asked the question in an interview with TV3

“Why not?," he answered when asked about a Ghana versus France final.

"It’s possible [Ghana v France in the final]. The Ghanaian team and Ghanaian fans have the ambition of winning the World Cup. When I look at the Ghanaian group, it’s possible that they can qualify [to the next stage]. It is an opportunity for the players and the country to show their quality. “I see that in Ghana there is a possibility [of reaching the final]. I know that this country has quality players. We see the capabilities of these crop of players. The Black Stars have already made the world cup three times. Definitely the final is a bit complicated.”