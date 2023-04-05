2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association regrets to announce that the friendly matches against the Fennecs of Algeria have been called off.

The Algerian Football Federation has officially written to the GFA citing unforseen circumstances which rendered it impossible for their contingent to travel to Ghana for the matches.

The Federation has also expressed deep regret for any inconveniences caused by their withdrawal from the games.

The GFA is working on an equally strong opponent to replace Algeria.