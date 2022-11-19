2 hours ago

Ghana Wheelchair Tennis will host 2022 International Paralympic Committee(IPC)/ International Tennis Federation (ITF) funded Africa Region Wheelchair Tennis Coaches workshop.

The 3-days Coaches workshop is slated for 21st to 23rd November, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Wheelchair Tennis Coaches training workshop will be implemented by ITF Wheelchair Tennis Expert Holger Losch.

Sixteen(16) country’s from the Africa Continent will be partaking in the Wheelchair Tennis Coaches as they expand their field knowledge on Wheelchair Tennis.

Time scheduled for programme is 9:00 am daily.

Below are the list of countries…

Nigeria

Ivory Coast

Togo

Benin

Cameroon

Senegal

Mali

Niger

Kenya

Uganda