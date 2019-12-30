54 minutes ago

The Resident Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC)- Koforidua, Pastor Musah Yahaya has said, Ghana would have been incomplete doom and gloom had it not been the crucial role the Church continues to play in imbibing moral values in the citizenry.

He has, therefore, cautioned strongly against what he says is a seeming agenda to attack the entire Church.

He rebuked Politicians flooding Churches to seek the favour of God during electioneering but turn round to cast aspersions on the same Church at the least opportunity.

“very soon we will be entering into the political season, you will meet politicians coming to church to seek for our votes but shortly after the election, they turn round to condemn the same church. Without the church, the nation will be in a complete doom. The church is the light of God. Anybody who downplays the role of the church in any nation is ignorant”.

Pastor Musah Yahaya said upsurge in corruption and Crime in the Country is not enough justification to blame the Church of failure adding, the menace would have been disastrous if the Church did not exit especially at a time human rights issues are being enforced against the scriptures to a point that, corporal punishment has been outlawed in Schools.

“….that even though Christianity is expanding in the nation yet there is corruption all over. It is true. They say churches are increasing yet crimes are increasing. It is true. But the question I want to ask is that, the church is the source of light for all the nations, then by now if the Church is not there the nation would have been in complete darkness”

Christianity has come under intense criticism in recent times following increasing misconduct some individuals claiming to be pastors.

But According to Pastor Musah Yahaya, the entire body of Christ must not be lumped together to attack its relevance.

Preaching Sunday December 29,2019 at the Climax of the Christmas Convention on the theme “We have seen His Star” (Matthew 2:2, Pastor Musah Yahaya charged Christians not to be discouraged by the rising criticisms and attacks on the Church, but rather manifest the “light of Jesus Christ “which is stronger enough to overcome the darkness of the World.

He urged members of the Church of Pentecost to distinguish themselves at their workplaces and wherever they find themselves by holding on to high level of discipline in line with the Church’s agenda of “possessing the nations”.

“We have a responsibility as light”.

Don’t let anybody downplays the church. You have to shine as individuals and I need to also shine and since we are in the church, our light will be soo much all over that, darkness will be faded away. If we don’t shine we will become like them, speak like the way they speak but because we are the light if we shine our light will be brighter. Don’t allow anybody to convince you ”

Pastor Musah Yahaya reminded politicians to note that, positive economic indicators alone do not bring prosperity to the people but their spiritual wellness as well.

He called on Christians to rise up to fight against subtle attempts to embrace immorality for economic gains ” our nation is becoming too porous where people want to embrace immorality do the Nation get money. As a church, we must arise because we are the embodiment of the Glory of God”.