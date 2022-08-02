1 hour ago

Coach of the Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo says the team will be at good level for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Here is what the Coach told ghanafa.org in an interview:

After the France game, we had recovery training and the girls are responding to treatment and picking up gradually after the loss against France.

On tempo of match against France

The tempo of the game with France was totally different from what we expected but now we have seen the problems and with training sessions we had, you can see that the players are picking up quickly and making sure they get their strength to the level of the competition.

On Injuries

With injury, we haven’t had any serious case after the game and today’s training has shown us that they are fit and ready for the tournament itself. We will play another match in Costa Rica, which will be our last match before the World Cup and we hope that we don’t get any serious injury in camp.

On team strength and level

We will train hard and make sure our strength and fitness level is on the level we want it to be at.

Ghana will open their group D game against the United State of America on Thursday, August 11, 2022.