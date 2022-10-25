29 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has reiterated our desire to impress at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals as he believes that the Black Stars will be ready for the global showpiece come November.

President Simeon-Okraku was speaking at the Jubilee House when he le a team of Executives and GFA officials to the present the official Black Stars kit and to sought his blessings and support for the World Cup.

Executive Council Members Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro and Samuel Anim Addo accompanied him.

Others included Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), GFA Chief of Staff Michael Osekre, football administrator Eugene Ofori Atta (owner of Susubiribi SC) and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.

Even though pundits have raised concerns about the make-up of the team following the recent performance against Brazil and Nicaragua, President Simeon-Okraku believes the Black Stars will be ready for the task ahead.

‘’Mr. President, on March 29, we embarked on a very difficult journey to Abuja to play against rivals Nigeria in the World Cup play offs and thanks to our intangible assets, our dear nation is among the 32 teams that would play at the World Cup in Qatar’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.

‘’Through the support of our sector minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), we are working hard to give the team the best of preparations for the World Cup’’.

‘’Our plan is to open our trainings camp in Abu Dhabi on November 10 where the team will camp for about nine days before we depart for the tournament’’.

‘’The Black Stars will play against Switzerland in our final preparatory match on November 17, before we depart for Doha the next day for the World Cup’’.

‘’Mr. President, I must say that we greatly appreciate the support from your good self and the government throughout this journey and would like to assure you that Ghana will be ready for mundial come November 2022’’.

‘’The technical team will be ready, the staff will be ready, the players will be ready and Ghana will be ready’’ he added.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Ghana will open her campaign against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.