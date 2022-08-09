1 hour ago

Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah says that he supports the senior national team just like any Ghanaian and believes the team will do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana secured a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after edging Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.

He says that Ghana has a good squad and has tipped the Black Stars to qualify from the group which contains Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay.

The Kayserispor midfielder has prematurely retired from the senior national team as he claims he is underused by various coaches among others.

Bernard Mensah said the following about his country's fight in the World Cup: "Like every Ghanaian, I am a person who supports the national team wholeheartedly. Our Ghana National Team has a really good squad. I believe they will do good things in this group. "We have a team of quality players. As a Ghanaian, I will wholeheartedly support my friends there. I hope we will be able to get out of the group in the best way possible."

The Ghanaian midfielder missed more than 30 matches for his side as he went through rehabilitation in a bid to regain his fitness.

Since leaving Ghana about a decade ago, the midfielder has played for Vitoria Guimarães, Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Kasimpasa, Kayserispor and Besiktas.

He has been capped four times by Ghana with hist first call up coming in 2015 but has since retired from International football.