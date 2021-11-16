1 hour ago

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos during a one on one interview with South African Journalists at the Elmina Beach Resort, Cape Coast in Ghana on 13 November 2021. ©Thabang Lepule/Backpagepix

Head coach of the Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos says Ghana has a realistic chance of going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as they are a very good side.

The 69 year old Belgian gaffer says that Ghana is an experienced side and they have constantly been at the World Cup and will not be surprised if Ghana wins the play offs to get to Qatar next year.

Ghana inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on South Africa in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 33rd minute penalty was converted by the Black Stars captain on his 100th cap after Leicester defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged to have been fouled in the box during a corner kick by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette.

That was the only goal of the game as South Africa who had led the group for a long time failed to make the play offs in March next year.

Speaking after the game the South African coach says that Ghana has good players who play in Europe and has the experience to progress.

“They’re a very good team. We knew that. It's a team that regularly plays in the World Cups. So that means that it’s one of the best teams of Africa. They have good players, players who play in Europe with very good experience.

“We will see what the draw is and who they will play against in the next round. But yes, they will have a big chance to again be at the World Cup next year,” the South Africa coach noted.

A draw will be held on 18th December, 2021 to determine who Ghana faces in the play offs which will commence in March next year.