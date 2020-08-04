1 hour ago

Popular football Prophet Seer Gyan has come out with some doomsday predictions about the senior men's national team the Black Stars.

He is known for his predictions with varying degree of success.

At times his predictions have come to fruition while at other times he had eggs smeared on his face as his predictions did not come true.

This time he says the Black Stars will not qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World and questions which players exactly are going to help us qualify for the tournament.

According to the self styled football prophet, he predicted the Black Stars will not make the cut for the FIFA World Cup in Russia and it did come to pass.

"We will not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar"he told Kwaku Osei TV in an interview on YouTube

"Which players are going to play to secure the qualification. I predicted our exclusion from the 2018 World Cup in Russia which came to pass so let's wait and see"he added.