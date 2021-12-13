2 hours ago

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has announced that plans are underway for government to create green energy from solid and liquid waste materials for power supply in the country.

According to her, “waste is wealth” as said and therefore, there’s the need for government to turn both solid and liquid waste materials into renewable energy as well as production of bio-fuel for human use

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah announced this at the climax of the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) in Accra.

Madam Abena Dapaah acknowledged efforts by some private companies who are excelling in the sector, including the Jospong Group of Companies, describing their efforts as worthy of emulating.

She again urged all individuals to help in making Accra a cleaner city.

The Executive Chairman for the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong acknowledged efforts by successive governments in their efforts to ensure proper sanitation in the country

Dr Siaw Agyapong, therefore, urged the youth and cooperate bodies to cherish and sustain the gains Ghana has made in curbing sanitation menace.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on his part entreated government to provide policies that will promote indigenous entrepreneurs to eradicate unemployment in the country.