3 hours ago

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made an audacious claim that his country will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made this claim when the FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Ghana as part of a two-day World Cup trophy tour in participating countries.

The trophy came to Ghana in the company of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner and former France striker David Trezeguet.

"I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance," he said

"I, therefore, want to urge all Ghanaians, in conclusion, to throng the Accra Polo Court to view the trophy and to be part of history, before we finally bring the cup home on 18th December. We, who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule, will be the first to bring the World Cup to Africa."

Ghana will be making its fourth appearance at the World Cup in Qatar after first making an appearance in 2006 in Germany then in South Africa in 2010 and then in Brazil in 2014.

They then failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018 but managed to overcome Nigeria in a two legged playoffs via the away goal rule to reach Qatar.

Ghana's best ever performance at the World Cup was in 2010 in South Africa where they reached the quarterfinal stage before losing to Uruguay on penalties but Sports Minister believes Ghana will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H which has the likes of Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.