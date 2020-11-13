3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday defeated the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan by two goals to nil in the AFCON 2021 qualifier game played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Two goals from Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew either side of half time was enough for Ghana to see out a resolute Sudan side.

The talking point of the match arrived around the 32nd minute when Sudan's danger man Mohammed Abdel Rahman tumbled in the box under little or minimal challenge from Ghana defender John Boye.

Sudan's technical bench wanted a penalty kick awarded them but the Senegalese referee waved play on to the chagrin of the Sudan bench.

Speaking during the post match press conference, Frenchman Hubert Velud and coach of Sudan accused the referee of aiding Ghana secure a win.

"Refereeing was bad, and that there was a clear penalty kick with striker Abdul Rahman that was not counted."

Velud took over the Sudan coaching job in February and played his first competitive game against Ghana on Thursday.

Captain of the side Ammar Tayfour praised the performance of his players, indicating that he was satisfied with the team in general.

The national team played a good game, adding, "We explored the Ghanaian national team during the match and we will be ready for the next confrontation. "

Ghana will face Sudan on the 17th November in the reverse fixture of the AFCON qualifier.