The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said that he has the power to determine what happens in Ghana.

According to him, he was the power to determine whether things would go on well in the country or not.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, the pastor added that Ghana’s fate depends on his mood – whether he is angry or content – and therefore people should not attempt to take him out of the equation.

“I would not talk much but what I’m saying is that there are elders in Ghana. And by God’s grace, I’m one of the elders. It is impossible to take me out of it both spiritually and physically.

“If you put me aside this nation would not progress as it has to. If I get angry this nation would not progress as it should.

“If I am content this nation is okay but if I’m angry this nation becomes troubled. I’m not God but I’m God’s prophet,” he said in Twi.

He added that whether the public likes it or not, God has put Ghana in his hands.

