1 hour ago

Ghanaian youth international, Ibrahim Sadiq scored a consolation goal for his side FC Nordsjaelland in their 1-2 loss away to Aarhus in the Danish Superliga on Wednesday.

The host took the lead on the stroke of half time through Jakob Arkerson after he was expertly set up by Mustapha Bundu.

Patrick Mortensen then quickly doubled the host’s advantage deep into injury time of the first half to take a comfortable 2-0 lead into the break.

Ibrahim Sadiq, who came on in the second half to replace compatriot Abdul Mumin in 64th minutes, got a consolation goal for the Tigers late into the game.

The 20-year old Ghana youth international now has two goals dnd an assist to his name this campaign.