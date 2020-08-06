1 hour ago

Ghana’s Prosper Kasim marked his return from injury for Birmingham Legion in their impressive 4-1 win over Charlotte Independence in the USL on Wednesday night.

The 23-year old midfielder came on in the 70th minute at the BBVA Field for Mikey Lopez to mark his 3rd appearance of the current USL season.

The match was a perfect platform for the former Inter Allies star to regain match fitness as he continue to work on regaining a spot in Legion’s starting XI.

Birmingham Legion are currently lying on the apex of Group G with 10 points after five games played.

The Hammer down will next play Atalanta United in Saturday August 8, 2010 as they seek to cement their position on top of the group.