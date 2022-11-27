1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has staged a stunning u-turn on its known opposition to the Ghanacard, by asking its members to, as a matter of priority, to go for the Ghanacard, which the opposition party is on record to have vehemently opposed and maligned.

In a video ad on social media by the party's Professional Forum, members of the party, home and abroad, are being asked to go and register for the Ghanacard.

"All NDC members in Ghana and abroad who have not gone for their Ghanacards are being urged by the Professionals Forum to go for their cards because it is very important," the NDC's Professionals Forum said in the video message.

The strenuous and passionate appeal by the NDC to its members to go for the Ghanacard, sharply contradicts the known position of the party over the years on the Ghanacard.

The party's caucus in Parliament, called for a boycott of the Ghanacard because required documents for application for the Ghanacard did not include voter identification card.

Several top executives of the NDC have also constantly bastardised the Ghanacard, and have often downplayed its importance.

The dramatic u-turn, has therefore, come as a surprise to many observes.

The National Identification Authority has, so far, issued more than 17m Ghanacards, which has become the primary source of identification for Ghanaians and non Ghanaians living in the country.

The successful implementation of the biometric card, has built a strong national identity system for the country, and the card has also become the bedrock of many digitisation initiatives in the country.

Among other things, the Ghanacard now functions also as an e-passport, which allows Ghanaians to be able to travel back to Ghana from any airport in the world.

Also, Ghanaian holders of the Ghanacard with dual citizenship, can use the card to board a flight back home from any airport in the world without a Ghanaian visa, which, hitherto, was not possible.