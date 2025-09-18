7 hours ago

The Executive Director of the National Identification Authority, Wisdom Yayra Koku, has admitted thay the national biometric identity card, the Ghanacard is also an international travel card, e-passport.

Despite the International Civil Aviation Organisation's approval of the card as an e-passport, some key members of the opposition NDC, questioned and doubted then Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who championed the process and made the announcement.

However, the NDC government's new head at the NIA, has admitted that the Ghanacard is indeed, also an e-passport.

"The Ghanacard has three profiles on it. The e-ID, e-passport and e-wallet," said NIA head.

"The e-passport has already been activated and the next one we want to do is e-wallet."

Many Ghanaians, since ICAO's approval. Have been using the Ghanacard as an e-passport to travel to Ghana from abroad, and also for international travels with the ECOWAS zone.

Yayra Koku's admission, however, has also vindicated Bawumia, following the scepticism raised by some key members of the NDC.