2 hours ago

Ghanaian highlife legend, Rex Omar has asserted that Ghanaian musicians are not mainstream enough to be accorded international awards and recognition.

According to him, for one to receive a Grammy or BET awards, that artiste has to be a mainstream act who breaks geographical boundaries.

He explained that being popular among Ghanaians does not qualify one to be mainstream artiste.

He made these comments on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’, when asked by the host, Docta Cann, why Ghanaian acts are not recognized for the Grammy and BET; “Most Ghanaian musicians are operating outside the mainstream. They may be big names in the country but outside our borders, they’re not known. Even when we travel outside the country we still operate in the Ghanaian communities.”

He also noted that,”We’ve become crabs in the bucket pulling each other down,” attributing the failure of Ghanaian musicians to reach the international stage to the lack of support by industry players.

On his authority, Angelique Kidjo winning a Grammy is because of her efforts to be in the mainstream music industry. “She was signed to Mango Records, an international label and later moved to America. She moved her operations to the mainstream affording her the chance to win a Grammy,” he said.

He added the Ghana music industry needs music entrepreneurs who understand how the global musical system works if we want international accolades.

“If we have the right music entrepreneurs, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale could’ve been signed to some multinational labels and this could’ve helped them reach that pinnacle,” Rex stated.

Peacefmonline