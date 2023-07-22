3 hours ago

Just a week after receiving a one-year ban from the match review panel of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghanaian assistant referee Patrick Papala has suffered another blow as he has now lost his FIFA badge.

The initial ban was imposed on Papala by the GFA's match review panel after he was found guilty of denying Accra Hearts of Oak a legitimate goal during their match against Real Tamale United in the 2022/23 season.

The incident occurred on match-day 33, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The ban was a consequence of Papala's incorrect decision to disallow Hearts of Oak's equalizer from Yaw Amankwah Baafi in the 90th minute of the game.

The match review panel concluded that Papala's call was erroneous, as video evidence clearly indicated that the goal should have been allowed as the goalscorer was onside.

Despite the ban, Patrick Papala was not content with the decision and subsequently filed an appeal to contest the ruling.

However, even before the verdict on his appeal was announced, the Ghana Football Association took the decision to strip him of his FIFA badge, which he had earned in 2019.

The loss of his FIFA badge is a significant setback for Patrick Papala, as it means he will no longer be eligible to officiate at the international level.

The decision comes as a consequence of the serious nature of the officiating error made during the match.

As the situation unfolds, Papala's future as a referee will likely be impacted by these developments, and he may need to work hard to rebuild his reputation and regain the trust of the football authorities.