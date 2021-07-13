1 hour ago

Ghanaian athlete Joseph Amoah has pleaded with controversial prophet Badu Kobi not to prophesy about the Ghana Olympic team due to his recent football predictions failing.

The man of God has been the subject of social media trolls and vilification after two of his predictions which he claimed was given to him by the spirit of God failed.

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Prophet Badu Kobi prophesied that the spirit of the Lord has revealed to him that Brazil will truimph over Argentina to win the Copa America cup but that did not happen.

England's bid to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy ended in the familiar agony of defeat in a penalty shootout as Italy claimed the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley.

But before the match the prophet said England was going to win the Euro 2020 finals but in the ended the Italians won 3-2 on penalties.

The 24-year-old sprinter who is part of the Ghana contingent that will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has appealed to the Prophet not to jinx the competition for them.

"Badu Kobi please do not make any prophecy about the Ghana Olympic team. I beg you!" he tweeted.

?s=20

Before participating in the 2019 African Games, the 23-year-old officially became the first Ghanaian across all sports to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.